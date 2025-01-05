Danault logged an assist in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Lightning.

Danault continues to be a playmaker in a middle-six role. He's earned one assist in each of his last six games while taking just four shots on net in that span. The 31-year-old center is up to 21 points (three goals, 18 helpers) while adding 56 shots on net, 34 hits, 33 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 37 appearances.