Danault logged an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Danault had gone six games without a helper, but he had three goals in that span. The 30-year-old center is up to 18 tallies, 29 assists, 135 shots on net, 65 hits, 63 blocked shots, 53 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 68 contests overall. He needs six more points to match his career high of 53 from the 2018-19 campaign.