Danault scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 9-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Danault extended his point streak to four games with a third-period tally. During that stretch, the center has two goals and three assists. For the season, he's posted 23 goals, 47 points, 179 shots on net, 71 hits and a plus-12 rating in 74 outings. He would need to maintain a point-per-game pace over the last six games of the season to match his career high in points (53) from 2018-19.