Danault registered a power-play assist, four hits and 11 PIM in Monday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

It was a chippy game early on, with Danault committing a pair of minor penalties that the Kings killed off. He atoned for those by helping out on the first of Adrian Kempe's power-play markers in the second period. Later in that frame, Danault fought Jesse Puljujarvi after the latter's hit on Viktor Arvidsson. A solid defensive center, Danault isn't typically much of a fighter -- he has 35 PIM on the year, four off of his career high from 2018-19. The 29-year-old is also trending toward a career year on offense with 13 tallies, 19 helpers, 11 power-play points, 83 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 44 appearances.