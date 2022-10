Danault scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Danault was ultimately credited with the Kings' opening tally at 7:20 of the first period. The 29-year-old hasn't found his playmaking touch yet, but he has four goals through eight contests to begin the season. He's also posted a minus-1 rating, 17 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and nine hits in his usual second-line spot.