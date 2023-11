Danault tallied a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Danault set up Trevor Moore's shorthanded tally in the opening frame before adding a goal in the third off the rush. Danault now has points in three straight games, though it's his first multi-point effort since Oct. 17. Overall, the 30-year-old center has four goals and 12 points through 17 games this season.