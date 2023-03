Danault notched a power-play assist and blocked two shots on Monday's 8-2 win over the Flames.

Danault hasn't scored in five games, but he has an assist in three of those contests. His power-play helper Monday was his first point with the man advantage since Feb. 26. The veteran center is up to 18 goals, 31 assists, 139 shots on net, 67 hits, 65 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 71 outings overall.