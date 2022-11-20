Danault scored a goal on two shots, added a shorthanded assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kraken.

This was Danault's third multi-point effort in the last six games, as his line continues to be a force for the Kings' offense. He scored a game-tying goal in the second period and set up linemate Trevor Moore's shortie in the third. Danault is up to six goals, 15 points, 39 shots on net, 21 blocked shots, 19 shots, 12 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 21 contests. That would put him on pace for a career year.