Danault scored two goals on three shots while adding three hits, a blocked shot and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

With the Kings staring at a 3-0 deficit to begin the third period, Danault got the comeback started by tipping home a Matt Roy point shot just 23 seconds into the final frame. His second tally a few minutes later was a greasy one, as Danault jammed home a puck that has stalled out on the goal line after sneaking through Elvis Merzlikins' pads. It's the 30-year-old's first multi-goal performance of the season, and Danault is up to six goals and 15 points through 22 games, putting him on pace for his third straight campaign with more than 50 points.