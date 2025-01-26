Danault scored a goal and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Danault hadn't scored since Dec. 14 against the Rangers, though he had a decent seven assists over 14 outings between goals. The 31-year-old's tally Saturday tied the contest at 1-1. The center is up to four goals, 23 points, 69 shots on net, 42 hits, 40 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating while filling a middle-six role through 45 appearances this season.