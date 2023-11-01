Danault scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Danault's first-period tally, on a feed from Trevor Moore, stood as the Kings' game-winning goal. The 30-year-old Danault had produced just one assist over his last five games. He's up to two goals, four helpers, 26 shots on net, eight hits and a plus-1 rating through nine outings. He came into Tuesday's game winning 53.3 percent of his faceoffs, but he only went 3-for-11 at the dot.