Danault had 5:21 of power-play ice time -- 19:16 overall -- in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Colorado.

Although LA did have five power-play opportunities Wednesday, it's nevertheless noteworthy that Danault logged more time with the man advantage Wednesday than he did in any contest during the 2022-23 campaign. With Pierre-Luc Dubois, who was acquired by LA from Winnipeg over the summer, centering the second line, Danault has started the campaign as the Kings' third-line center. However, if Wednesday's contest is any indication, then the 30-year-old forward should continue to play a meaningful role when his team has the edge. That's important for Danault's offensive production -- 20 of his 54 points last season were recorded with the man advantage while averaging 2:04 on the power play.