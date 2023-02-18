Danault notched a power-play assist in Friday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Danault has managed four helpers over his last two games, and three of them have come with the man advantage. He helped out on a Viktor Arvidsson tally in the third period of this game. Danault has reached the 40-point mark for the fifth time in his career with 14 goals, 26 helpers, 15 power-play points, 105 shots on goal, 56 blocked shots, 53 hits and a minus-6 rating through 56 outings.