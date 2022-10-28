Danault recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Jets.

Danault stole the puck and set up Trevor Moore at 4:45 of the third period, but that was the Kings' fourth and final goal of the game. At the faceoff dot, Danault won 14 of 17 draws. He continues to be excellent at the defensive and possession aspects of the game, and his offense is coming around with five points in nine outings. The 29-year-old has added 19 shots on net, 11 blocked shots, nine hits and a minus-1 rating.