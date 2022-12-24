Danault recorded a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

Danault extended his point streak to four games with a helper on Alex Iafallo's second-period goal. During the streak, Danault has two tallies and two assists -- one of each coming with the man advantage. The 29-year-old center is up to nine goals, 15 helpers, nine power-play points, 73 shots on net, 40 blocked shots, 36 hits and a minus-4 rating through 37 appearances. He appears to be regaining some consistency in his customary second-line role.