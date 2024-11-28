Danault scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Danault scored for the first time since Nov. 2 with a second-period tally that stood as the game-winner. He had five assists over his 10-game goal drought. The veteran center has played more of a supporting role on offense this year in addition to his heavy defensive workload. He has two goals, 11 points, 37 shots on net, 22 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating across 23 appearances in a middle-six role.