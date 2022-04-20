Danault scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.

Danault's goal had to be reviewed -- it was initially waved off for goaltender interference, but that call was overturned. It stood as the game-winner, giving Danault tallies in four straight contests and points in six outings in a row. The 29-year-old is up to 25 goals, 49 points, 187 shots on net, 73 hits and a plus-13 rating in 76 appearances this season.