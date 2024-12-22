Danault (undisclosed) won't play versus Washington on Sunday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Danault will miss at least one game after registering an assist in 18:36 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Nashville. He has three goals, 17 points, 52 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and 31 hits through 33 appearances this season. Andre Lee will replace Danault in Sunday's lineup.