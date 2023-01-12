Danault recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Danault extended his point streak to four games (one goal, three assists) when he set up Drew Doughty on the game-winning tally in the third period. Danault has been held off the scoresheet only once since Dec. 17, but he also has just one multi-point effort in that span. The 29-year-old center is up to 13 tallies, 20 helpers, 85 shots on net, 45 blocked shots, 43 hits, 35 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 45 contests.