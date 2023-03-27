Danault logged three assists in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Blues.

All three of Danault's helpers came in the first period, including a pair on the power play. The 30-year-old center has assists in three straight games and seven in his last six contests. Danault is up to 53 points (18 goals, 35 assists) through 73 games this season, matching his career high set in 2018 with Montreal.