Danault logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Oilers in Game 6.

Danault was productive in the playoffs, earning two goals, six assists, nine shots on net, 13 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. The 32-year-old continues to slot in as the second-line center for the Kings, and while he's not the biggest scorer, he makes up for it with defense. His regular-season work -- 43 points in 80 games -- was his lowest output in any of his four years with the Kings. Danault is under contract at a reasonable $5.5 million cap hit for two more years, so there's every expectation he'll be back with his usual two-way duties in 2025-26.