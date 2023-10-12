Danault notched an assist and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Danault set a career high with 54 points in 82 outings last season, but the addition of Pierre-Luc Dubois figures to impact Danault's usage. In Wednesday's season opener, it was Danault getting on the scoresheet with the lone helper on a Carl Grundstrom tally. While a limited role is possible, Danault still has the potential to be productive with one of the deeper offenses in the league. In addition to being a 20-goal threat, the 30-year-old center should remain a key contributor for blocked shots among forwards after stepping in front of 75 pucks last year.