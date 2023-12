Danault produced an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Danault remained warm -- he has three goals and four assists over his last nine outings. The 30-year-old center helped out on a Pierre-Luc Dubois tally in the first period. Danault continues to hold down the second-line center position over Dubois, and it's been well-earned. Danault has 20 points, 62 shots on net, 21 hits, 17 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 30 appearances.