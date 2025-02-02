Danault scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Danault tied the game late in the first period and set up Trevor Moore for a go-ahead tally early in the second. January wasn't great for Danault -- he was limited to four points over 13 outings. The 31-year-old center has had trouble finding twine this season, earning five goals and 20 helpers with 71 shots on net, 54 hits, 45 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 49 appearances. His 7.0 shooting percentage is his lowest in four seasons with the Kings.