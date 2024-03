Danault scored a goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Wild.

Danault's opening tally was the game-winner, and he also helped out on a Jordan Spence marker in the second period. This was Danault's first multi-point effort since his March 3 hat trick versus the Devils. The veteran center is up to 17 goals, 42 points (eight on the power play), 150 shots on net, 73 hits, 53 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating through 69 appearances.