Danault scored a goal, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Friday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

Danault hadn't scored in his last seven games, and he'd gone without a point in his last three before tallying the opening goal Friday. The 30-year-old center hasn't had many extended droughts this season -- only three of them have reached three games. He's up to 15 tallies, 41 points, 112 shots on net, 59 blocked shots, 57 hits, 51 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 60 appearances in a second-line role.