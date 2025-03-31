Danault scored a goal and added two PIM in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Sharks.

Danault remains warm on offense -- he got on the scoresheet for the fifth time in six games. In that span, he has two goals and three assists. The 32-year-old center is up to eight goals, 39 points, 116 shots on net, 77 hits, 68 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating over 72 appearances. He won't get to the 50-point mark in 2024-25, but it's another solid campaign for him in a middle-six role.