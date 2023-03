Danault scored twice on three shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Danault scored the Kings' last two goals. His first came 15 seconds after Nathan MacKinnon pulled Colorado within one of tying the game, and Danault added an empty-netter later in the third period. The 30-year-old has three tallies over his last two contests, and he's at 18 goals, 46 points, 128 shots on net, 63 hits, 62 blocked shots, 53 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 66 outings.