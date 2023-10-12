Danault registered an assist in the Kings' 5-2 loss to Colorado on Wednesday.

Danault also logged 19:16 of ice time, including 5:21 with the man advantage. With Pierre-Luc Dubois, who was acquired by LA from Winnipeg over the summer, centering the second line, Danault has started the campaign as the Kings' third-line center. Still, if Wednesday's contest is any indication, then the 30-year-old forward should continue to play a sizable role on the power play. That's important for Danault's offensive production -- 20 of his 54 points last season were recorded with the man advantage.