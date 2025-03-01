Danault notched an assist and five shots on goal in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Stars.
Danault was productive in February, earning a goal and seven assists over eight contests. He set up a Warren Foegele tally in the first period of Friday's game. Danault is now at five goals, 26 helpers, 89 shots on net, 61 hits, 55 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating over 56 appearances. He continues to play on the second line and should offer supporting offense as well as strong two-way play down the stretch.
More News
-
Kings' Phillip Danault: Dishes pair of assists in win•
-
Kings' Phillip Danault: Provides assist in shootout loss•
-
Kings' Phillip Danault: Distributes two helpers Friday•
-
Kings' Phillip Danault: One of each Saturday•
-
Kings' Phillip Danault: Lights lamp in overtime loss•
-
Kings' Phillip Danault: Hands out helper•