Danault scored two goals and racked up three hits in Monday's 6-5 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Danault was the unsung hero for the Kings in this series opener, as he came through in the final seconds of the third period to give the Kings the win after the team blew up a four-goal lead. Danault is not expected to be a go-to scoring option for the Kings on a regular basis, however, as evidenced by the fact that he found the back of the net a mere eight times in 80 regular-season appearances. That said, he was at the right place and at the right time to propel the Kings to victory in this high-scoring matchup.