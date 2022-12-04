Danault logged a power-play assist and two hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Danault set up an Arthur Kaliyev goal in the third period. The helper was Danault's third in the last four games, though he's gone minus-6 with no goals in that span. The center is at seven tallies, 12 assists, 48 shots on net, 28 hits, 26 blocked shots and 18 PIM in 27 contests. He's been steady on the second line, though the Kings are a team capable of getting scoring from all four lines at any given time.