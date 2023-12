Danault produced an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Danault has enjoyed a solid December with three goals and three helpers over his last eight games. The 30-year-old helped out on a Trevor Moore tally in the second period of Tuesday's victory. Danault is up to 19 points, 58 shots on net, 20 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating while playing in his standard second-line role.