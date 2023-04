Danault scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers in Game 6.

Danault was moderately productive with two goals and three assists over six playoff contests. The veteran center also had 25 hits, five blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-1 rating. The 30-year-old is locked in as the Kings' second-line center. He should continue to be a solid two-way option in 2023-24.