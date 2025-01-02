Danault logged an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Devils.

Danault earned a helper in his fifth straight game. The 31-year-old center set up Quinton Byfield for a tally just after the Kings killed a penalty midway through the third period. Danault's recent run of playmaking is a return to his familiar supporting level on offense. He's produced three goals, 17 helpers, 56 shots on net, 34 hits, 33 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 36 outings this season in a middle-six role.