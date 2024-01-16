Danault scored a goal and produced two assists in Monday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Even with the Kings being on an eight-game winless skid, Danault has managed to put together a five-game point streak. He capped that off by scoring three points against the Hurricanes, including a goal early in the second period that started the Kings scoring three consecutive goals in just over four minutes. Danault ended up with a plus-3 rating with two shots on net and a hit. The Kings face the Stars on the road this Tuesday.