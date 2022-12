Danault scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Danault put the Kings ahead 2-1 in the second period. The center has hit a hot stretch lately with four goals and four helpers, including three power-play points, in his last six games. For the season, the 29-year-old center is up to 28 points (10 on the power play), 77 shots on net, 40 blocked shots, 37 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 39 contests.