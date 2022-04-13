Danault had a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Danault did his damage early, helping Trevor Moore open the scoring 7:43 in before doubling Los Angeles' lead with a goal of his own just 3:07 later. The goal raised Danault's career-high total to 22 while ending an eight-game drought in that category. The well-rounded center has been productive lately despite the goal drought, totaling seven points in his last seven games.