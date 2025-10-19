Danault notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Danault has earned two helpers through six contests so far. The 32-year-old center has been pressed into a larger role in the absence of Anze Kopitar (foot), who is week-to-week. Danault has added eight shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-1 rating. His defensive skills are good enough to handle top-six minutes, but don't expect him to be a big contributor on offense while also shutting down other teams' best players.