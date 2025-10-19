Kings' Phillip Danault: Records helper in overtime loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Danault notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.
Danault has earned two helpers through six contests so far. The 32-year-old center has been pressed into a larger role in the absence of Anze Kopitar (foot), who is week-to-week. Danault has added eight shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-1 rating. His defensive skills are good enough to handle top-six minutes, but don't expect him to be a big contributor on offense while also shutting down other teams' best players.
More News
-
Kings' Phillip Danault: Offers assist Thursday•
-
Kings' Phillip Danault: Two more helpers in loss•
-
Kings' Phillip Danault: Stays warm with two assists•
-
Kings' Phillip Danault: Adds power-play helper in win•
-
Kings' Phillip Danault: Plays hero role in Game 1•
-
Kings' Phillip Danault: Expected to play in Game 1•