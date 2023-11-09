Danault recorded a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Danault helped out on a Trevor Moore tally in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. The 30-year-old Danault has two goals and an assist over his last four contests while continuing to play a key role in the middle six as an all-situations player. He's up to eight points (three on the power play), 31 shots on net, nine hits, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 12 outings.