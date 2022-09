Danault returned to the ice Saturday after skipping Friday's skate because of a muscle issue, according to Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Danault skated with Group C on Saturday, but Kings coach Todd McLellan said he'll join the main group on Sunday if all goes well. Danault set career-highs in 2021-22 with 27 goals and 51 points in 79 contests.