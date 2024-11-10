Danault recorded a shorthanded assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Danault's helper extended his point streak to five games (one goal, five assists). The 31-year-old center has logged a shorthanded helper in five straight seasons, but he has just one goal among 13 career shorthanded points. That mirrors his overall production early in 2024-25 -- the center is at one tally, eight assists, 27 shots on net, 18 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 16 appearances in a second-line role.