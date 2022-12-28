Danault scored a goal on two shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.
Danault earned his first multi-point effort since Nov. 27. His second-period tally was the game-tying goal, and he assisted linemates Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson in the third period. During a five-game point streak, Danault has three goals and four helpers. He's up to 10 tallies, 27 points, 75 shots, 40 blocked shots, 37 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 38 appearances.
More News
-
Kings' Phillip Danault: Nabs power-play helper•
-
Kings' Phillip Danault: Scores go-ahead tally•
-
Kings' Phillip Danault: Supplies helper in win•
-
Kings' Phillip Danault: Ends 10-game goal drought•
-
Kings' Phillip Danault: Plucks apple on power play•
-
Kings' Phillip Danault: Logs two power-play helpers•