Danault scored a goal on two shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Danault earned his first multi-point effort since Nov. 27. His second-period tally was the game-tying goal, and he assisted linemates Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson in the third period. During a five-game point streak, Danault has three goals and four helpers. He's up to 10 tallies, 27 points, 75 shots, 40 blocked shots, 37 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 38 appearances.