Danault scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Danault's impressive run of goal-scoring extended to give games, and he's got points in seven straight. The center's power-play marker Thursday was his first such goal since March 24. He's up to 26 tallies, 50 points, 189 shots on net, 73 hits and a plus-14 rating through 77 appearances.