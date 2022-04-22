Danault scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Danault's impressive run of goal-scoring extended to give games, and he's got points in seven straight. The center's power-play marker Thursday was his first such goal since March 24. He's up to 26 tallies, 50 points, 189 shots on net, 73 hits and a plus-14 rating through 77 appearances.
More News
-
Kings' Phillip Danault: Nets game-winning tally•
-
Kings' Phillip Danault: Deposits game-winner Saturday•
-
Kings' Phillip Danault: Gets goal in loss•
-
Kings' Phillip Danault: Quick two points in win•
-
Kings' Phillip Danault: Supplies shorthanded assist•
-
Kings' Phillip Danault: Assist streak at three games•