Danault scored a goal on six shots, added three hits and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Danault had gone three games without a point entering Monday. He tallied late in the second period to give the Kings a 2-1 lead. The veteran center is up to 16 goals, 44 points, 125 shots, 62 hits, 62 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 65 contests this season.