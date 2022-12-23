Danault scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.
Danault tallied at 1:29 of the third period on an assist from Alex Iafallo. This was Danault's third straight game with a point (two goals, one assist). The 29-year-old center is up to nine goals, 23 points, 70 shots on net, 38 blocked shots, 35 hits and a minus-4 rating in 36 appearances while playing on the second line.
