Danault scored a power-play goal on two shots and added three hits in Friday's 8-2 loss to the Oilers in Game 3.

Danault has put up two goals and an assist in three playoff contests. The 29-year-old's tally only got the Kings within three after a rough start to Friday's contest. The center had a career-high 27 goals with 24 helpers, 194 shots on net and a plus-14 rating in 79 regular-season appearances, playing nearly the whole campaign as the second-line pivot.