Danault scored two goals, including the overtime winner, as the Kings outlasted the Red Wings 5-4 Monday.

Danault, who was held pointless during the Kings' opening three matches, reignited his campaign Monday with his first two goals. The 2011 first-round draft pick's second goal sealed the road victory. He ricocheted a centering pass off defenseman Filip Hronek into the net at 1:12 of overtime. Coming off a career-best 27-goal campaign, Danault's first of the season gave the Kings a 3-2 lead at 16:18 of the second period.