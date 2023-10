Danault posted an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Coyotes.

Danault helped out on a Trevor Moore tally in the first period. It's been a solid start to the season for Danault, who has a goal and four helpers over six contests while adding 14 shots on net, five hits and an even plus-minus rating. The 30-year-old center saw just 13:54 of ice time Tuesday, but he remains an integral part of the Kings' middle six as a strong two-way player.