Danault registered two assists, including one on the power play, and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

Two of Danault's three multi-point efforts have come in the last two games. He helped out on both of Sean Durzi's second-period tallies Saturday. Danault continues to be a steady second-line center with five goals, seven helpers, 31 shots on net, a plus-3 rating, 16 hits and 15 blocked shots through 17 contests.