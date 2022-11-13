Danault registered two assists, including one on the power play, and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.
Two of Danault's three multi-point efforts have come in the last two games. He helped out on both of Sean Durzi's second-period tallies Saturday. Danault continues to be a steady second-line center with five goals, seven helpers, 31 shots on net, a plus-3 rating, 16 hits and 15 blocked shots through 17 contests.
More News
-
Kings' Phillip Danault: Two points in Thursday's OT win•
-
Kings' Phillip Danault: Nabs helper in loss•
-
Kings' Phillip Danault: Gets scoring started•
-
Kings' Phillip Danault: Scores two big goals•
-
Kings' Phillip Danault: Resumes skating Saturday•
-
Kings' Phillip Danault: Misses skate with muscle issue•